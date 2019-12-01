Robert Bakke, Afton, 83, died Thursday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 4 p.m. Friday at Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Esther L. Braun, 100, of Waupun, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services are pending. Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home, Waupun, is assisting the family.

Sandra S. Eichelt, 80, Janesville, died Wednesday at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Rollin A. Natter, 90, Janesville, died Monday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Memorial services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.