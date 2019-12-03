Jerry B. Callahan, 47, town of Turtle, died Monday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit.

Patrick F. “Hoppy” Cassidy, 87, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Nativity of Mary Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Mavis L. Davidson, 85, Belvidere, Illinois, died Monday at Swedish American Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton.

Dorothy M. Gadow, 86, Brodhead, died Wednesday at Monroe Clinic Hospice Home, Monroe. Arrangements are pending at D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead.

Lilly G. Gosda, 99, Janesville, died Sunday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Orfordville Lutheran Church, Orfordville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the services Saturday at the church. Newcomer-Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.

Helga M. Lindner-Stoppel, 72, Elkhorn, and formerly Genoa City, died Nov. 26 at home. Burial was Friday. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.

Doris K. Mesenbrink, 101, East Troy, and formerly Lake Geneva, died Nov. 22, at home. Services will be at a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Randy A. Wuthrich, 69, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.