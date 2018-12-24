Eugene “Gene” L. Eucker, 88, Edgerton, died Saturday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. John Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church.
Dennis Stanley Hess, 74, Milton, died Friday at home. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
Gloria M. Michael, 87, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Scott Anthony “Oly” Olson, 57, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Service are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Matthew W. Steinke, 38, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Private services are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Wilma Van Dyken, 90, Delavan, died Sunday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
