Helen E. Ames, 92, Janesville, died Saturday at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Peter H. Bouma, 78, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Turning Point Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Keith J. Kuper, 65, Delavan, died Friday at home. Services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Charlene P. Olson, 86, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
William W. Swift, 48, Delavan Lake, died Sunday in Darien. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan.
