Joan Marie Kaye, 82, Delavan, died Thursday at Golden Years Retirement Home, Walworth. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Mary Hill Cemetery, Miles, Illinois. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Harris I. Thacher, 88, Janesville, died Monday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at noon Saturday, Jan. 5, at Sun Valley Presbyterian Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 5 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
