Sandra M. Brieschke, 79, Lake Como, died Sunday at home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Steinke-Lazarcyzk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Lake Geneva.

Katharine B. Findley, 68, town of Lyons, died Nov. 26 at Memorial Hospital, Burlington. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Horticultural Hall, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sunday at the hall. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Tina Marie Gonzales-Graske, 49, Delavan died Sunday at home. A celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Juanita J. Jensen, 86, Janesville, died Monday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church. Additional services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at La Farge Free Methodist Church, La Farge. Visitiation will be from 10 a.m until the time of services Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and Vosseteig Funeral Home, La Farge, are assisting the family.

David William Olson, 75, Delavan, died Sunday at home. No services are planned. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Claron “Sid” J. Peck, 89, Delavan, died Sunday at home. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Victor E. Sopher, 80, Janesville, died Sunday at home. Visitation will be from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Life Celebration Center at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.

Donald “Jake” L. Umnus, 87, Lake Geneva, died Saturday at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.