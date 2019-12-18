Sidney Owen Anderson Jr., 81, Evansville, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

Iris L. Guelker, 87, Janesville, died Monday at home. Services are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Nancy A. Rock, 71, Delavan, died Sunday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Mary Jane Vorpagel, 82, Elkhorn, died Saturday at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be at Millard Community Covenant Church, Elkhorn. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Peggy J. Ward, 77, Beloit, died Tuesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

James William Watschke, 87, Lake Geneva, died Sunday at home. Private services were held. Betzer Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Delavan, assisted the family.