Lorraine D. Hermann, 90, Beloit, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Barbara Kutz, 80, Muskego, died Wednesday at Tudor Oaks Health Center, Muskego. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
LaVern M. Schoonover, 90, Janesville, died Wednesday at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at noon Saturday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.
Gene L. Taylor, 83, Clinton, died Wednesday at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse