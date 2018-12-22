David Rolf Harrer, 68, Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Edythe L. Swanson, 89, Janesville, died Friday in Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
