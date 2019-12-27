Stephen J. Behl, 72, Beloit, died Thursday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Archie R. Haase, 97, Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Dennis H. Westby, 69, Edgerton, died Wednesday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. A celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 4, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.