Michael J. Bailey, 55, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of the services Sunday at the funeral home.
Jared P. Swanson, 39, Janesville, died Sunday at University Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at River Hills Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse