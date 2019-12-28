Quentin Austin Castillo, 20, Janesville, died Thursday in Janesville. Memorial services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Marcia L. Hamel, 69, Edgerton, died Friday at Agrace HospiceCare, Fitchburg. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Richard B. “Dick” Jersild, 87, Janesville, died Saturday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. A celebration of life will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Schneider Funeral Home Life Celebration Center, Janesville.

Grant Lynn Monday, 65, Milton, died Thursday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Roy Lewellyn Rosser Jr., 90, Evansville, died Wednesday at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. No services are planned. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

Sandra L. Stevens, 74, Delavan, died Saturday at The Bay at Burlington. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.