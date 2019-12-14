Marylou Goepfert, 90, Janesville, died Thursday at St. Elizabeth Manor, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. William Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

David Michael Allen Hendrickson, son of Hal Hendrickson and Jenna-Kay Wehmeyer, Beloit, was stillborn Sunday at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Services are at 2 p.m. Monday at Floral Lawn Cemetery, South Beloit, Illinois. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Claudette D. Kreklow, 68, Milton, died Thursday at Agrace HospiceCare, Janesville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Donald W. Luedtke, 90, Janesville, died Thursday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. Services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Tuesday at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.