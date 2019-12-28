Bertram H. Klein, 88, Beloit, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Carol A. Krueger, 83, Beloit, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Mitzie K. McCulloch, 61, Milton, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Monday at Hope Lutheran Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Tarron R. Turner, 21, Janesville, died Thursday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.