Kenneth Edward Dressler, 86, Beloit, died Friday at home. Services will be at noon Friday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Dennis Stanley Hess, 74, Milton, died Friday at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Mary Ellen Howard, 67, Janesville, died Friday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Mary Ellen “Maya” Murphy, 89, East Troy, died Friday at Aurora Medical Center, Summit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.
Joseph A. Presti, 59, Janesville, died Thursday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.
Benjamin Franklin Steely Jr., 96, Janesville, died Friday at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
