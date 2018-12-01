Shirley M. Cormany Nelson, 94, Beloit, died Wednesday at Sun Valley Terrace, Beloit. No services are planned. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Carol L. Plante, 86, Janesville, died Friday at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday at All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday at the funeral home.
