Gary L. Barber, 62, Delavan, died Saturday at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Services are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Roland F. Mueller, 94, Beloit, died Friday at the {span}William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital{/span}, Madison. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Susan M. Nicks, 57, Evansville, died Tuesday at home. Memorial services will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home Evansville.
Dorothy M. (Noggles) Sarow, 94, Evansville, died Friday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Private services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville is assisting the family.
Lee E. Saunders, 82, Barron, formerly of Edgerton, died Friday at Barron County Care and Rehab Center, Barron. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home.
Joseph T. Shickles, 60, Janesville, died Thursday at home. No services are planned. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
