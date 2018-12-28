Franklyn A. Condon III, 71, Brodhead, died Saturday at home. Services will be at a later date. D.L. Newcomer Funeral Home, Brodhead, is assisting the family.
Doris B. Fischer, 78, Janesville, died Wednesday at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Barbara A. Saladino, 56, Beloit, died Tuesday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services are planned. Newcomer Silverthorn Chapel on the Hill, Orfordville, is assisting the family.
Monte E. Unger, 49, Janesville, died Wednesday at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Audrey S. Weiss, 93, Beloit, died Thursday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
