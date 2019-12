Gary L. Hilts, 74, Janesville, died Friday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services will be held. Daley Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Mary A. Kitzman, 91, Beloit, died Sunday at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.