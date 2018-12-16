JoAnn McDaniel, 74, Janesville, died Dec. 9 at home. A celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at New Life Assembly of God, Janesville.
Ruth M. Olson, 83, Edgerton, died Friday at Edgerton Hospital, Edgerton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse