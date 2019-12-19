Dorothy E. Anglemoyer, 97, Janesville, died Tuesday at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Marilyn C. Fitzgerald, 90, Janesville, died Tuesday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Larry L. Jabs, 81, Elkhorn, died Tuesday at Holton Manor, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday at the First Congregational United Church of Christ, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Chester Jozwiak, 98, Edgerton, formerly of Lake Orion, Michigan, died Wednesday at home. Private services will be held Friday, Dec. 27, at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, is assisting the family.

Juan Miguel Lopez, 56, Janesville, died Monday at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Connie R. Middleton, 65, Raeford, North Carolina, died Tuesday at home. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Crumpler Funeral Home, Raeford, North Carolina.

William D. Newman, 65, Janesville, died Monday at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Melvin W. Schultz, 72, Milton, died Tuesday at home. Services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.

Judith A. Slotke, 73, Waterford, formerly of Whitewater, died Saturday at home. Memorial services will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Doc’s on the Fox, Waterford. Mealy Funeral Home, Waterford, is assisting the family.

Jerome P. Wesley, 80, Janesville, died Tuesday at Cedar Crest Health Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Monday at the funeral home.