Michael Krause, 52, Beloit, died Sunday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Gary L. Morehart, 73, Milton, died Saturday at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the church.
Lois J. Papesh, 94, Beloit, died Sunday at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Frances E. Simes, 95, formerly of Whitewater, died Friday in Kaukauna. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at First United Methodist Church, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family.
Donald W. Streicher, 88, Janesville, died Sunday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at St. William’s Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse