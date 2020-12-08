Bonnie Lou Baker, 63, Beloit, died Saturday, Dec. 5, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Norma J. Edwardson, 88, Milton, died Saturday, Dec. 5, at Our House Senior Living, Janesville. Private services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
The Rev. Charles Homer Graffius, 92, Whitewater, died Thursday, Dec. 3, at Fort HealthCare, Fort Atkinson. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at German Seventh Day Baptist Church, Salemville, Pennsylvania.
Flora M. Helling, 92, formerly of Richmond, died Monday, Dec. 7, in Glendale. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Christus Lutheran Church, Richmond. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 12 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Allan H. Krause, 86, Janesville, died Monday, Dec. 7, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Charlotte Mezera, 83, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, in Milton. Private services will be held. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.