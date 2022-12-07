Robert W. Doerr Jr., 74, Edgerton, died Monday, Dec. 5, at home. Celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Gerd Elaine Kanter, 90, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Dec. 11 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Shirley A. Krempel, 95, Fort Collins, Colorado, died Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Fort Collins, Colorado. Goes Funeral Care, Fort Collins, Colorado, is assisting the family.
Susan S. Stein, 65, Beloit, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Clifford E. Walker, 90, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Brook Garden Place, Lake Mills. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services April 14 at the funeral home.
Phyllis A. Walmer, 87, Evansville, died Saturday, Dec. 3, at The Heights, Evansville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.