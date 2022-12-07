Robert W. Doerr Jr., 74, Edgerton, died Monday, Dec. 5, at home. Celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.

Gerd Elaine Kanter, 90, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Dec. 11 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.