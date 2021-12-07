Charles "Butch" Beckum, 61, Whitewater, died November 6, 2021, at home. A Celebration of Life will be held in Whitewater on Friday, December 10th from 5-8pm. For further information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting.
Frances L. Racette, 91, Lake Geneva, died December 1, 2021, Arbor View. There was gathering Saturday December 4, 2021 at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva. For further information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
William H. Dantuma, 75, Linn Township, died December 2, 2021, Milwuakee. Services will be December 11, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Derrick Funeral Home in Lake Geneva, WI. Visitation will be Saturday, at the funeral home, from 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will follow at Linn-Hebron Cemetery.
Wayne C. Parker, Jr., 42, of Janesville, died December 5, 2021, at home. A celebration of his life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Arlene R. Reese, 75, Delavan, died December 6, 2021, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Private Family Services will be held at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Gloria D. Schmid, 89, Darien, died December 7, 2021, Golden Years Walworth. Services are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
William A. "Snapper" Davis Jr, 61, of Janesville, died December 6, 2021, at St. Marys Hospital, Madison. Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on DEC 17th (Friday) at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME; with visitation from 10AM until time of service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Deborah K. "Deb" Ulrich, 67, Clinton, died December 7, 2021, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Clinton Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.
Kenneth Cornell Hereford, 54, Below, Wisconsin, died December 3, 2021, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Dorothy M Anderson, 84, Edgerton, died December 6, 2021, at Mercy Hospital. Services will be Saturday December 11, 2021 from 11am-1pm at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Roosevelt Gilliam Jr, 78, Beloit, Wisconsin, died December 5, 2021, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Sherman Vanantwerp, 69, Beloit, Wisconsin, died December 5, 2021, in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Marjorie H. (Glende) Spencer, 85, Janesville, died December 6, 2021, at her home.. Funeral services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11, 2021, at the APFEL WOLFE FUNERAL HOME, Janesville where visitation will be on Sunday from Noon until the hour of service.
Ramon C. Schiefelbein, 84, Janesville, died December 6, 2021, at home. A funeral mass will be at 12PM, Tuesday, Dec.14 at Nativity of Mary with a visitation at 10AM prior to the service at the church. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Richard A. "Dick" Vierck, 74, Janesville, died December 7, 2021, Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center Janesville.. Arrangements are pending at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Walden Benjamin "Bud" Thiede, 91, Janesville, died December 3, 2021, Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care Center. Service, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 18, 2021, at ST. MATTHEW'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH. Visitation 10:00 a.m. until the service on Saturday, at the CHURCH. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.