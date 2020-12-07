Dalma R. (Stoneburner) Loudon, 93, Delavan, died December 4, 2020, at the Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. Private Family Services were held on Tuesday, December 8th at the Betzer Funeral Home in Delavan. Burial will be in Spring Grove Cemetery. Betzer Funeral Home is proudly serving the Loudon Family.
Marion J. (Wittenwyler) Helgeson, 73, Milton, died December 4, 2020, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private family services will be held Saturday December 12, 2020 at Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
Gloria M. Dautermann, 95, Clinton, died December 5, 2020, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the Brian Mark Funeral Homes, Clinton Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Clifford W. Verrill Jr., 85, Delavan, died December 6, 2020, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Robert W. McGowan III, 74, of Janesville, died December 7, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. No services will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Arthur C. Briggs, 95, of Janesville, died December 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home. A private family service will be held. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME is assisting his family.
Sandra Marie (Daniels) Womble, 74, of Beloit, Wisconsin, died December 6, 2020, at Sun Valley West in Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
John Ruffin Page, 79, South Beloit, Illinois, died December 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Dale R. Veitch, 77, Edgerton, died December 5, 2020, Home. A Private Family Service will be held on Friday. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton is assisting the family.