Lois Ann (Kunze) Coleman, 87, Hawk Springs, Wyoming, died Saturday, Dec. 3, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at First English Lutheran Church, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Dec. 8 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Billy B. “Bill” Hart, 94, Delavan, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 9 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Virginia “Ginny” Haygood, 27, Fort Pierce, Florida, died Sunday, Dec. 4, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Matthew J. “Matt” Olin Sr., 79, Milton, died Monday, Dec. 5, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 9 at the funeral home.
Robert “Bob” J. Swadley, 94, Beloit and Madison, died Monday, Dec. 5, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 16 at the funeral home.
