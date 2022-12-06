Lois Ann (Kunze) Coleman, 87, Hawk Springs, Wyoming, died Saturday, Dec. 3, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at First English Lutheran Church, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Dec. 8 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.

Billy B. “Bill” Hart, 94, Delavan, died Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 9 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.