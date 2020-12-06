Gary Ray Bordner, 62, Pence, formerly of Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 4, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Duluth. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Janice Felda, 90, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 4, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William Fred Jannisch, 83, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 4, in Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family
Mary Jane Johnson, 78, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 4, at home. Private services will be held. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Arnulfo Jose "Joe" Maciel Sr., 69, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 3, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 8 at the funeral home.
Beverly L. Mitchell, 80, Delavan, died Thursday, Dec. 3, at home. Services will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Richard Herman Schmidt, 91, Delavan, died Nov. 29 at home. No plans for services provided. Betzer Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Marilyn Jean Sorenson, 87, Beloit, died Saturday, Dec. 5, at home. Arrangements are pending. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.