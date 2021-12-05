Geraldine "Gerry" Wilcox, 92, of Whitewater, passed away on November 8, 2021. A funeral service will be held at United Church of Christ in Whitewater, WI on December 11, 2021 at 10:30AM. online condolences can be made at www.nitardyfuneral.com
Ardoth Oij, 82, Janesville, died December 2, 2021, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. Services are private. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Steven A. Corwin, 48, of Janesville, died November 30, 2021, at home. A celebration of Steven's life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Timothy W. "Tim" Lowrie, 75, of Rockton, IL, died December 2, 2021, at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation & Health Care Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.
Reverend Stephen James Umhoefer, 81, of Madison, died December 2, 2021, All Saints Memory Care in Madison. Service, 11AM, FRI at NATIVITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH; visitation, 3PM to 7PM on THURS at CHURCH and from 9AM to 11AM, FRI. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Dean Richard Jarman, 59, Janesville, died November 30, 2021, at home. There are no services planned at this time. The Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Edgerton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Regina Vernell (Allen) Babbitt, 61, of Beloit, died December 2, 2021, in Madison, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Bernice "Bae" Muth, 91, South Beloit, IL, died December 3, 2021, at home. Funeral Liturgy, 11am Wed. Dec. 8 Our Lady of the Assumption CH. Entombment Milton Lawns. Visitation, 4 to 8pm Tue. Dec. 7 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home 7:30 pm Women of the Moose Service.
Marilyn Joan Majorowicz, 90, Edgerton, died December 2, 2021, at Edgerton Care Center. Funeral services will be at 10AM on Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Edgerton Methodist Church. Visitation on Thursday at the church from 9AM-10AM. Albrecht Funeral Homes, Edgerton are assisting the family.
David E. Scott, 83, of Janesville, died December 4, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Janesville. Memorial service arrangements are pending. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Roosevelt Gilliam Jr, 77, of Janesville, Wisconsin, formerly of Beloit, Wisconsin, died December 5, 2021, Autumn Lake at Beloit. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com
Sandra D. "Sandi" (Foss) Mathia, 52, Edgerton, died December 3, 2021, at home. No services are planned at this moment. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home is assisting the family.
David Dickerson, 72, Beloit, died December 4, 2021, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN MARK FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, Beloit Chapel, www.brianmarkfh.com, 608-362-2000.