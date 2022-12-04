Patricia "Pat" Downey, 69, Poplar Grove, Illinois, died Saturday, Dec. 3, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.

Judith A. "Judy" (Lamm) Figi, 80, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 1, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.