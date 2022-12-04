Patricia "Pat" Downey, 69, Poplar Grove, Illinois, died Saturday, Dec. 3, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Judith A. "Judy" (Lamm) Figi, 80, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 1, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kevin Michael Heldreth, 48, Beloit, died Friday, Dec. 2, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Jerry Thomas Hoppe, 75, Brodhead, died Sunday, Dec. 4, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Heidi Elizbeth Johnson, 53, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 1, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Dec. 9 at the funeral home.
Jeanne Marie (Desing) Kamlager, 71, Beloit, died Thursday, Dec. 1, at University Hospital, Madison. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Phyllis A. Knopes, 86, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 3, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Diann Marie Rogers, 61, Beloit, died Nov. 18 in Madison. Celebration of life will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 10, at New Zion Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 10 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.