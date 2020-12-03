Susan M. Anderson, 81, Kenosha, died Thursday, Dec. 3, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Michael L. Grunden, 60, Elkhorn, died Nov. 24 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Richard E. Hahn, 87, Clinton, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting his family.
Catherine M. (Moore) Horkey, 76, Pell Lake, died Nov. 13 at home. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Claire A. James, 81, Delavan, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending . Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Ruth E. Nelson, 100, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Douglas D. Newman, 71, Clinton, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Alden Meadow Park, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Anna Perez, 55, Delavan, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, at home. Private services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Gordon E. Perlee III, 71, Lake Geneva, died Nov. 26, at Mercy Lake Geneva Medical Center, Lake Geneva. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Luna Sage, 27, Beloit, died Nov. 23 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Michael D. Vike, 66, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Cathy Wolf, 56, Beloit, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.