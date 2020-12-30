Marilyn B. Pfammatter, 92, Delavan, died December 29, 2020, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Services will be held at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Elinor Y. Swain, 100, Beloit, died December 30, 2020, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton, WI. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Mina L. DeVoe, 90, Janesville, died December 30, 2020, in her home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000.
Naomi Virginia Miller, 96, Brodhead, died December 29, 2020, Monroe Clinic Hospice Home. Brodhead - Naomi Virginia Miller, age 96, passed away on December 29, 2020 in Monroe, WI. Private family services will be held. The DL Newcomer Funeral Home in Brodhead is assisting the family. www.dlnewcomerfuneralhome.com 608-897-2484
Harriett Vicki (Peterson) Wilson, 73, of Beloit, died December 28, 2020, at her home. A memorial service will be held in the near future. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511 is honored to be assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Willis Euguene "Gene" Haseman, 79, Beloit, died December 26, 2020, Alden Meadow Park. Memorial services are 12:00 p.m. Saturday, January 9, 2020 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home 424 Prospect Street Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Visitation is prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Mark D. Gullickson, 65, Edgerton, died December 22, 2020, at Mercy Hospital.. A Celebration of His Life will be held at a later date. The Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton is assisting the family.
Michael J. Roherty, 61, Milton, died December 29, 2020, at home.. Private family services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family.
Dana A. (Riese) Paterson, 59, Elkhorn, WI, died December 24, 2020, in Elkhorn, WI. Per Dana's wishes, no formal funeral services will be held. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.
Michael S. Hebble, 71, of Janesville, died December 29, 2020, Mercy Hospital & Trauma Center. No services will be held at this time but a celebration of life may be held at future date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.