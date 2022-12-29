Lynda Everson and Larry Everson, 75 and 79, Evansville, died Nov. 20 at home and Dec. 19 at University Hospital, Madison. Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Trapper's Bar and Grill, Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Albert L. "AL" Funk, 91, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 24, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Margaret Hollenberger, 83, Edgerton, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Skaalen Magnolia Gardens, Stoughton. Arrangements are pending. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Marilyn Nelson, 89, Rockford, Illinois, died Monday, Dec. 26, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory, Loves Park, Illinois, is assisting the family.
Susan Ross, 59, Delavan, died Thursday, Dec. 29, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Peggy J. Truesdill, 63, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 25, at home. Visitation will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Patricia E. Wallen, 87, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 4 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald K. Woerth, 72, Beloit, formerly Edgerton, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, at home. No services are planned. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
