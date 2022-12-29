Lynda Everson and Larry Everson, 75 and 79, Evansville, died Nov. 20 at home and Dec. 19 at University Hospital, Madison. Celebration of life will be from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, at Trapper's Bar and Grill, Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

Albert L. "AL" Funk, 91, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 24, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.