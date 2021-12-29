Mary Alice Anacker, 94, Janesville, died Monday, Dec. 27, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Arnold DeGarmo, 84, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
George E. Hibbard, 90, Lake Geneva., died Thursday, Dec. 23, at Golden Years, Walworth. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Trinity Church, Pell Lake. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of celebration at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Douglas McCormack, 42, Beloit, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Froedtert Hospital, Wauwatosa. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Rita B. Murphy, 92, Footville, died Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Nancy A. Stoikes, 78, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 2 at the funeral home.
