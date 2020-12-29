Thomas Dale "Tommy" Manka, 32, Elkhorn, died Wednesday, Dec. 23, in Williams Bay. Celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn.
Helen L. Ploegert, 92, Janesville, died Dec. 22 at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Albert J.B. Willie, 67, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 27, at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.