Sonja K. Spoden, 82, of Janesville, died December 1, 2021, at Autumn Lake Healthcare Facility in Beloit. Family and friends will be welcome from 2PM until 4PM on Sunday, December 12th in the Life Celebration Center at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY; with a remembrance service at 2:30PM.
James A. Buckley, 72, Janesville, died November 29, 2021, at home. No services are planned. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Colleen M. Kunkel, 72, Clinton, died December 1, 2021, Alden Meadow Park. No services will be held at this time. Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton are assisting the family.
Phillip J. "Phil" Danto, 73, Janesville, died December 1, 2021, at MercyHealth Hospital. Funeral Mass Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 11:30 AM at St John Vianney Catholic Church. Visitation Tuesday at church from 9:00 AM to time of Mass. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home assisting the family.
Hurvey W Haskins, 88, East Troy, died December 1, 2021, Burlington Hospital. Services will be held at a later date. Legacy Funeral Services has the honor of serving the family Legacy Funeral Services (262)642-5057 2974 Main St East Troy, Wi. 53120
Janet L. Collins, 87, Footville, died December 1, 2021, at Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville. A Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family.
Lemoine K. Meyer, 84, Janesville, died December 1, 2021, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital. Services are set for Thurs. Dec.9, at 12PM at Our Savior Lutheran Church, with a visitation at 10:30AM prior to the service. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Douglas G. Bixby, 78, Delavan, WI, died November 27, 2021, .. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2021 from 1-3p.m. at thew FUNERAL HOME (118 S. 2nd St, Delavan). Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
Kimberly A. (Klowsky) Perez, 63, Delavan, WI, died November 29, 2021, .. Private family services are being held. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
