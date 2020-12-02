Virginia Deyer, 89, Cincinnati, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, at Mason Christian Village, Mason, Ohio. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 5 at the funeral home.
Allen L. Downing, 74, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 16 at the funeral home.
Janet P. Hudson, 96, Milton, died Monday, Nov. 30, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at Milton Cemetery, Milton. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 4 at the cemetery. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Anthony "Dick" Lubis, 81, Delavan, died Monday, Nov. 30, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Kevin A. O'Brien, 61, Milton, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Lawrence B. "Larry" Olson, 79, South Beloit, Illinois, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Harold "Buzz" Sommerfeldt, 76, Sevierville, Tennessee, died Sunday, Nov. 29, at LeConte Medical Center, Sevierville, Tennessee. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Roberta M. Usher, 67, Beloit, died Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.