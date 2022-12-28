John R. "Rob" Fraser III, 73, Lake Geneva, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Fort Atkinson Health Care, Fort Atkinson. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

William G Hyzer, 97, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 9 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.