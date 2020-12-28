Michael A. Albrecht, 63, Delavan, died Friday, Dec. 25, at home. No services have been planned. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Rita A. (Vesely) Bartz, 93, Edgerton, died Sunday, Dec. 27, at home. Private services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Thomas R. Eastman, 73, Edgerton, died Sunday, Dec. 27, at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Private services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Richard Heller, 78, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 27, at home. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Beverly Jean (Sargent) Karcher, 89, Delavan, died Friday, Dec. 25, at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Private services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Shakaribahen Patel, 70, Delavan, died Saturday, Dec. 26, at Freodtert Hospital, Milwaukee. Private services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Carol Ann Paterick, 73, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 25, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Vernon F. Pokora, 40, Sharon, died Sunday, Dec. 27, in Lake Geneva. Private services were held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, assisted the family.
William H "Bill" Raatz, 73, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 26, at home. Services will be at 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family
Jeanne C. Schlafer, 86, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 27, at Agrace Hospice, Fitchburg. Private services will be held Thursday, Dec. 31, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Gordon K. Trendt, 86, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 28, at home. No services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.