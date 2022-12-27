Kenneth R. “Kenny” Crandall, 70, Edgerton, died Monday, Dec. 26, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Courtney M. (Sanwick) Foster, 61, Janesville, died Monday, Dec. 26, at The Next Inning, Orfordville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Rose M. Leuzinger, 74, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 25, at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gale (Davis) Loudenbeck, 81, town of Linn, died Dec. 4 at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Shirley J. Stanton, 86, Clinton, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Russell K. Wetmore, 95, formerly of Avalon, died Sunday, Dec. 25, at Golden Years, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Calvary Community Church, Williams Bay. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 31 at the church.
