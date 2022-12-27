Kenneth R. “Kenny” Crandall, 70, Edgerton, died Monday, Dec. 26, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.

Courtney M. (Sanwick) Foster, 61, Janesville, died Monday, Dec. 26, at The Next Inning, Orfordville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.