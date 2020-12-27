Nicole Marie Schultz, 38, McFarland, died December 19, 2020, McFarland. Nicole Marie Schultz, 38, of McFarland, died on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, Madison is assisting the family.
Davonta James Thomas, Jr., II, infant, of Janesville, died December 22, 2020, Javon Bea Mercy Hospital in Rockford. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Roberto Quinones, 87, Delavan, died December 23, 2020, Auora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn. Private Funeral Services will be held. Visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. - 11:30 A.M. on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan.
James H. Secor, 65, of Beloit, died December 24, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Willis Eugene Haseman, 79, of Beloit, died December 26, 2020, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton, Wisconsin. Arrangements are pending with Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Online condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Gary J. Lynch, 70, Janesville, died December 23, 2020, at Mercy Hospital.. Private family services will take place Wednesday at the Chapel of Oak Hill Cemetery, Janesville. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Gerald L. Miller Sr., 82, Beloit, died December 26, 2020, in his home. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000
Rick M. Krueger, 54, of Delavan, WI, died December 25, 2020, at home. Private family services are being held. Betzer Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
Mary Lou (Johnson) Peterson, 75, of Delavan, WI, died December 25, 2020, at Beloit Memorial. Private family services are being held. Betzer Family Funeral Home of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the family.
Ronald E. Fawcett, 77, Beloit, died December 26, 2020, at Beloit Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000
Stanley M. Knilans, 89, Richmond Township, died December 25, 2020, at home. No Services have been planned. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Sue A. Harris, 79, Beloit, died December 27, 2020, at Alden Meadow Park in Clinton. Arrangements are incomplete and pending with the BRIAN G. MARK FUNERAL HOME, Beloit Chapel. 608-362-2000
Dale F. Shumway, 68, Janesville, died December 26, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Care. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Happy Bell, 79, Delavan, died December 23, 2020, Meriter Hospital in Madison. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.