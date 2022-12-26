Michael L. McGinley, 77, of Janesville, died Dec. 23 at home. Per Michael's wishes, no services are being held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family.

Donald A. Pearson, 69, Janesville, died Dec. 20 at home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, at the Albrecht Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the services.