Michael L. McGinley, 77, of Janesville, died Dec. 23 at home. Per Michael's wishes, no services are being held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting his family.
Donald A. Pearson, 69, Janesville, died Dec. 20 at home. Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 27, at the Albrecht Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will be held on Tuesday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the start of the services.
James A. Pakes, 93, Janesville, died Dec. 23 at Oak Park Place. Visitation on Thursday, Dec. 29, from 4-6:00 p.m. at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will continue on Friday at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, from 10 a.m. to time of Mass. Mass will be 11 a.m. at the church.
Sylvia F. (Balch) Wendtland, 88, Edgerton, died Dec. 25 at the home of her son in Fitchburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton, where visitation will take place on Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of service.
Fredricca Ebert, 96, Edgerton, died Dec. 24 at Our House, Janesville. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, at Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton. Visitation will take place on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Dennis A Olson, 66, Milton, died Dec. 25 At SSM Health, Janesville. Services will be held privately at the Albrecht Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Milton.
Sharon K Plantikow, 72, Orfordville, died Dec. 24 at Mercy Hospital, Janesville, A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home with a service to follow at 1 p.m.. Burial will be at Magnolia Cemetery, Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
