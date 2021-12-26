Eileen T. Beggs, 86, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 25, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Private services will be held. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary J. Dix, 83, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 25, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John S. Ellsworth, 70, Elkhorn, died Nov. 17 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Memorial services be at 11 a.m. Wednesday Dec. 29, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 29 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Charles E. Hanauska, 80, Milton, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert A. Laukant, 59, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 23, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of his life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Myron P. Seaver, 83, Delavan, died Saturday, Dec. 25, at home. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
Frederick G. Shadoski, 84, Milwaukee, died Dec. 19 at Ruth Hospice, West Allis. Arrangements are pending. Max A. Sass & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Franklin, is assisting the family.
Robert J. Skinner, 75, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 25, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Roxbury Church of Christ, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 29 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sheila M. Stirmel, 58, Darien, died Thursday, Dec. 23, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at First Baptist Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 29 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Ty N. Thayer, 30, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 23, at home. Celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, at Schneider Funeral Home & Cremation Services Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
