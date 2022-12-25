James L. Crans, 83, Evansville, died Monday, Dec. 19, at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Dec. 27 at the funeral home.

Robert L. Douglas, 87, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 24, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.