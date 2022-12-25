James L. Crans, 83, Evansville, died Monday, Dec. 19, at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Dec. 27 at the funeral home.
Robert L. Douglas, 87, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 24, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at Cargill United Methodist Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
John Jongetjes, 84, Delavan, died Saturday, Dec. 24, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Gary Raymond "Jordy" Jordan, 71, Delavan, died Thursday, Dec. 22, at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Marjorie A. Owen, 95, Janesville, died Friday, Dec. 23, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Services will be at noon Friday, Dec. 30, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 30 at the funeral home.
Ricky L. Tadder, 66, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
