James H. "Jim" Worthing, 73, Janesville, died December 14, 2020, at Agrace Hospice. Visitation will be held Monday, December 28, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at the Milton Lawns Memorial Park. Full Military Funeral Honors will be accorded Jim at 2:30 PM.
Tina M. Hulick, 53, Janesville, died December 21, 2020, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. Services are being planned for a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting the family.
Doris Ethel (Lentz) Pardee, 94, of Janesville, died December 22, 2020, at Cedar Crest. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Jake Albin Lumsden, 28, of Janesville, died December 22, 2020, at his hoime. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home is assisting the family.