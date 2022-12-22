Roger H.H. Wenger, 85, of Janesville, died December 19, 2022, at home. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2PM until 4PM on January 6, 2023 (FRI) in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.
Roberta "Bobbi" R. Ashley, 75, of Janesville, died December 20, 2022, at Azura Memory Care in Monroe. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2PM until 4PM on January 3, 2023 (TUES) in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.
Patrick S. Kaldenberger, 58, Clinton, died December 21, 2022, Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services are pending. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family.
Maria Reyna Rodriguez, 33, Delavan, died December 19, 2022, in Wisconsin. Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan.
Ernest J. Mignon, 82, of Beloit, died December 21, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital. Memorial Service will be at 11am on Thursday, December 29 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Inurnment will be in Emerald Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9am until the time of service Thursday in the funeral home.
Richard Dwight "Dick" Larson, 77, of Janesville, died December 22, 2022, at The View in Johnson Creek. A celebration of Dick's life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Joseph D. "Joe" Butters, 75, Janesville, died December 22, 2022, at SSM St Mary Hospital Janesville. Arrangements are pending with Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville
