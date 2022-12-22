Roger H.H. Wenger, 85, of Janesville, died December 19, 2022, at home. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2PM until 4PM on January 6, 2023 (FRI) in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.

Roberta "Bobbi" R. Ashley, 75, of Janesville, died December 20, 2022, at Azura Memory Care in Monroe. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2PM until 4PM on January 3, 2023 (TUES) in the LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER at SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY.