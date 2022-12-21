Lana Dionysius, 60, Beloit, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert E. Hedgecock, 92, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Claude E. Lewis, 69, Janesville, died Monday, Dec. 19, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Dec. 28 at the funeral home.
Barbara Marcin, 77, Lake Geneva, died Sunday, Dec. 18, at The Bay, Burlington. Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, at Roselawn Memory Gardens, Lake Geneva. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Karolyn Dee Pollock, 75, Mauston and Milton, died Monday, Dec. 19, at Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. Services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Albert John "Al" Reed, 91, Elkhorn, died Sunday, Dec. 18, at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home & Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 3 at the funeral home.
Helen J. Sagen, 93, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
