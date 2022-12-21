Lana Dionysius, 60, Beloit, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Robert E. Hedgecock, 92, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.