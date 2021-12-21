Lovonia Banks, 82, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 19, at home. Services will be in Queen City, Texas. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bradley D. Granzow, 57, Clinton, died Friday, Dec. 17, at home. No services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Rose M. Manz-Brown, 91, Janesville, died Monday, Dec. 20, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 27, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 27 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carmen W. Saldana, 58, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Jan. 8 at the funeral home.
Robert N. Sterner, 88, Milton, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Rainbow Hospice Care Center, Johnson Creek. Services will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dawn E. (Zahn) Wuthrich, 65, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 19, at home. Services will be at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Jan. 5 at the funeral home.
