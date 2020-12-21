Roberto Ayala, 36, Beloit, died Sunday, Dec. 20, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Thomas E. Bogard, 77, Burlington, died Monday, Dec. 21, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
John Leonard Hale, 48, Beloit, died Thursday, Dec. 17, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Harlan W. Larson, 85, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 19, at home. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville.
Roy John Preuninger, 84, Fort Atkinson, died Wednesday, Dec. 16, at Watertown Regional Medical Center, Watertown. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Faith Community Church, Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Dec. 28 at the church. Nitardy Funeral Home, Fort Atkinson, is assisting the family.
Karen B. Rousseau, 76, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 20, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
David E. Squire, 74, Janesville, died Thursday, Dec. 17, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Daniel R. Twardowski, 65, Janesville, died Saturday, Dec. 19, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ruth Weber, 91, Janesville and Hollywood, Florida, died Monday, Dec. 21, at home. Services will be held at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dorothy J. Wittenberg, 95, Janesville, died Sunday, Dec. 20, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 24 at the funeral home.