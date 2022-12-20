James R. Beggs, 81, Janesville, died Monday, Dec. 19, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Caden C. Farlinger, 16, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, at home. No services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Carol A. McGuire, 79, Milton, died Monday, Dec. 19, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Margaret M. (Heine) Mortensen, 88, Janesville, died Monday, Dec. 19, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Dec. 29 at the church.
David H. Radke, 62, Janesville, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
James A. Spencer, 73, Elkhorn, died Sunday, Dec. 18, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Dec. 28 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.