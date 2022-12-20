James R. Beggs, 81, Janesville, died Monday, Dec. 19, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Caden C. Farlinger, 16, Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 14, at home. No services will be held. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.